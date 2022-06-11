AMT and eFate collaborate on World Environment Day

Advanced Media Trading and eFate announced their partnership and commitment to reducing and recycling electronic waste across the UAE on World Environment Day. E-waste is considered the fastest-growing waste stream in the world with 83 per cent of electronic waste not being recycled. On average, a UAE resident generates 17.2 kg of e-waste annually.
To counter this, eFate has come up with an innovative solution to protect the environment by distributing containers to collect e-waste around the clock and provide an easy and practical way to dispose of damaged and redundant electronics with ease. Mohammed al Hammadi, co-founder and CEO at Efate, said: “Striving to achieve a sustainable vision in the field of electronic and electrical devices is a goal we share with Advanced Media.
” Kaveh Farnam, co-founder and CEO at Advanced Media, added: “We are a part of the society, a bridge between big manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers. We can play a mediatory role in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals to all of our stakeholders, so it is with great pleasure that we announce this partnership.”
