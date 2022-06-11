AMT and eFate collaborate on World Environment Day

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 9:51 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM

Advanced Media Trading and eFate announced their partnership and commitment to reducing and recycling electronic waste across the UAE on World Environment Day. E-waste is considered the fastest-growing waste stream in the world with 83 per cent of electronic waste not being recycled. On average, a UAE resident generates 17.2 kg of e-waste annually.

To counter this, eFate has come up with an innovative solution to protect the environment by distributing containers to collect e-waste around the clock and provide an easy and practical way to dispose of damaged and redundant electronics with ease. Mohammed al Hammadi, co-founder and CEO at Efate, said: “Striving to achieve a sustainable vision in the field of electronic and electrical devices is a goal we share with Advanced Media.

” Kaveh Farnam, co-founder and CEO at Advanced Media, added: “We are a part of the society, a bridge between big manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers. We can play a mediatory role in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals to all of our stakeholders, so it is with great pleasure that we announce this partnership.”