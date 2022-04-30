Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with fervour in Dubai

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

To commemorate Babsaheb Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary an event was organised in Dubai by Ambedkar Global, an international organisation formed to spread the teaching of Dr BR Ambedkar across the world. Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, cabinet minister government of Bihar, India, was the chief guest. Tadu Mamu, IFS and labour consul, consulate general of India, Dubai; and Uma Shankar Singh, ex-JNU student leader, attended the event as guests of honour.

Dr Suman said: “Dr Ambedkar’s teachings are still very relevant globally. There is a need for equality for everyone. We are striving to achieve this goal in Bihar. The government of the state and people have to work together to realise the dreams of Baba Saheb.”

Dr Suman also appreciated the efforts of Biharis living abroad to contribute to this cause and cited www.AmbedkarGlobal.com as an example. Mamu too addressed the attendees and urged everyone to promote Baba Bhemrao’s ideology. A large number of social leaders from India who are working for the upliftment of society were also felicitated on the occasion. Ambedkar Global is an international organisation founded by Ravi Chand, a community leader based in Dubai. Speaking about the event, Chand said: “The thoughts of Dr Ambedkar do not belong to one section of society but to all. He is an ideal leader for all Indians. Our vision is to spread awareness worldwide and we are working towards a curriculum on Ambedkar and an Ambedkar chair in various universalities around the globe.”