Alpha Nero is Great Place To Work certified

The certification demonstrates Alpha Nero’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees

Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:28 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:29 PM

Alpha Nero, a leading shopfitting and fixture manufacturing firm, has recently achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work Certification, a global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. The certification is based on the feedback of employees through the Trust Index survey, which measures the level of trust, pride, and camaraderie in the workplace.

By earning the Great Place to Work Certification, Alpha Nero has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees, where they can grow, learn, and contribute to the company's success.

Severine Hoss, COO and CFO at Alpha Nero, said: "At Alpha Nero, our employees are our top priority, and the Great Place to Work certification is a testament to our commitment to their well-being and growth. We strive to create a workplace culture that fosters inclusivity, support, and equity, and we are honoured to be recognised for our efforts."

The certification also validates Alpha Nero's reputation as an employer of choice in retail design, the shopfitting industry and beyond, and showcases its ability to deliver excellence and quality to its customers. Alpha Nero's accomplishments reflect the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and employee satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from Great Place to Work," said Simon Hacker, founder and managing partner at Alpha Nero. "At Alpha Nero, we believe that our employees are the foundation of our success, and we strive to provide them with a supportive, engaging, and dynamic workplace where they can grow, learn, and make a meaningful contribution to our clients' projects."

Alpha Nero was founded in 2014 in Dubai and provides integrated fit-out and fixture manufacturing solutions to upscale luxury brands and retailers. The company is one of the fastest-growing in the industry, with a multinational team of more than 300 employees and a new production facility in Riyadh that opened in March 2023. Alpha Nero's vision is to create innovative and exclusive merchandising solutions that stand out in the market and reflect the identity and values of its clients.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director at Great Place to Work Middle East — UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, added: “On behalf of Great Place to Work Middle East, we are very proud to announce that Alpha Nero has been Certified by Great Place to Work Middle East. Without a doubt, Alpha Nero has raised the bar when it comes to workplace culture. Having employees share that their management know the ropes is definitely remarkable. The key driver of a healthy workplace culture is management having a strong relationship with employees. Alpha Nero is an example of how a healthy work environment can positively impact employees."

Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture and employee engagement. The organisation helps companies of all sizes and industries to create and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives better business results. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply yearly to get Great Place to Work-Certified and gain access to a range of benefits, such as attracting and retaining talent, enhancing employer brand, increasing employee pride and loyalty, and improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

