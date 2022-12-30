All you need to know about luxury car rental in Dubai

By Jaser Davari Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 11:47 AM

Luxury car rental is extremely popular among residents and tourists in Dubai. The city has several car rental companies offering an extensive collection of premium cars for rent. You can drive the most expensive cars at the best deals. In this article, we provide a guide to renting cars and the top luxury cars in Dubai.

A guide to luxury car rental in Dubai

Renting a luxury car in Dubai is the most convenient choice to travel around the city. The procedure to hire a car is as simple as it gets. In fact, the prices you are offered are also relatively affordable, making luxury car rental in Dubai an attractive choice.

Following are the essential steps to rent a premium car from a leading car rental company:

Choose the right car rental company

Browse their fleet of cars

Make your selection and inform the duration of rental

Inform the luxury car rental regarding your requirements

Keep your documents handy

Make the payment

With so many car rental companies available in the city, narrowing down your options can be tricky. The most effective way to decide is by browsing online customer reviews.

Find the top-rated car rental company and read customer reviews to identify their experiences. It can help make the right choice for a car rental company.

After selecting the car rental company from where you would like to rent your luxury car, go through their collection of cars. Most high-end car rentals in Dubai offer everything from luxury SUVs to rare and exotic supercars.

Selecting your rental car depends on your requirements. If you are looking for something fast and exotic, you will likely pick a sports car. On the other hand, if you prefer driving a more comfortable and easy-to-drive car, consider choosing a premium sedan or SUV.

Therefore, you need to understand your needs before choosing your luxury car. Subsequently, it would help if you informed the company of the rental duration. Many car rentals offer one-day rental and an extended period of one-month rental as well.

Hence, it is vital to inform the company of your rental duration to check the availability of the car for the mentioned time frame.

A premium luxury car rental will offer additional services like airport pickup and drop, including chauffeur-driven cars. Therefore, if you require any extra services, you can inform the company for them to provide you with the appropriate quote.

While renting an exotic car, you will need to present some essential documents. Following are the documents that are needed to be submitted:

Residents need to present the company with their Emirates ID and driver’s license

Tourists need to submit their passports, international driver’s permits and visit visa documents

Last but not least, the agreement closure will come after you acknowledge the terms and conditions and make the payment. Once these procedures are completed step-by-step, you can then drive away in a luxury car of your choice.

Top cars to hire in Dubai

When you choose a sports car rental Dubai, there are plenty of cars to choose from. Whether you want to drive a Rolls Royce or a Lamborghini, the car models you can choose from are vast. To make your decision easier, we have listed below some of the best supercars and premium vehicles to rent in Dubai.

Relaxed sedans with premium comfort features

Off-Road capable SUVs

Coupe supercars

Convertible coupes

Sedans are the perfect choice for customers who prefer driving cars that are more subdued and relaxed. Several high-end brands offer exceptional luxury sedans for rent. Following are some of the top sedans to hire:

Rolls Royce Ghost

Bentley Flying Spur

Mercedes S500 & S560

Porsche Panamera

Audi A8

If you fancy driving SUVs that offer exceptional off-roading performance while also delivering sublime comfort, there are a couple of options to choose from — Mercedes G63 Brabus, Mercedes G500, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Vogue, Nissan Patrol Platinum, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q8, Cadillac Escalade and Lamborghini Urus.

You can rent some of the finest supercars that deliver extreme performance and handling. There are a wide selection of options available when it comes to coupe supercars. Following are the popular models people prefer to rent.

Lamborghini Huracan & Huracan EVO

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari Roma

Audi R8 V10 Plus

Bentley Continental GT

Porsche Carrera S911

Mclaren 570S

Rolls Royce Wraith

What better way to explore the city of Dubai than on a convertible coupe. Luxury car rental companies offer plenty of options when it comes to high-end convertibles. You can rent a luxury convertible coupe or a sports convertible based on your preference. Some options are — Rolls Royce Dawn, Bentley Continental GTC, Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Ferrari 488 Spider, Ferrari Portofino, McLaren 650S Spider, Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible and Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet.

Things to note while renting a luxury car

Now that you know how to rent a luxury car and the top cars to rent, here are some important tips to note. All the points mentioned below are essential before renting a luxury car in Dubai.

Customers who are 25 years and above are eligible to rent a car in Dubai

You must pay a certain fixed amount as a security deposit during the booking

You will be required to pay an amount if you exceed the beyond specified limit for every kilometer

When you rent a car, you must be aware of the road signs and speed limits

Fines and penalties are to be borne by the customer and not the car rental company

Salik charges will be deducted from the security deposit and need not be paid every time you pass a toll gate

Insurance is included in the rental agreement with no additional charges

Luxury car rental: The best way to get around the city

Luxury car rental in Dubai has been on the rise with growing car options and attractive rental prices. Whether you are looking to drive a luxury sedan, SUV, or high-performance supercar, you can rent a car of your choice in Dubai.

With New Year’s approaching, you might want to treat yourself to a joyful driving experience by renting a luxury car in Dubai.