ALDO 'Pillow Talk' melds technology and footwear with a live NFT

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 1:12 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 1:28 PM

Global footwear and accessories label, Aldo, maintained its extraordinary momentum with a glamorous event celebrating the launch of the 'Pillow Walk' collection on September 20.

The event, held at Dubai’s newest chic venue, The Birdcage, unveiled the collection to the UAE’s most popular fashion personalities and influencers. It included a unique live NFT activation in partnership with renowned celebrity artist and photographer, Waleed Shah, which provided guests the opportunity to have their photos taken and digitally printed for immediate sale.

A stunning display of the collection, customised canapés and desserts, an energetic and quirky performer, and DJ — all added to the endless fun. Sarah Milad, sister fashionistas Nasab and Nirvana AlJurdy, Ritu and Rinki Pamnani, and Rania Al Ali were among the many influencers that were present to experience this iconic event. The influencers were all dressed in ALDO Pillow Walk heels and accessories to experience the real comfort of the collection all through the evening.

Pillow Walk technology has been developed with molded sock foam that provides extra padding at the heels and the balls of the feet for an all-day dreamy comfort. The dual-density foam formula helps absorb impact and releases comfortably, skipping the 'break in' period.

