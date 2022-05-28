Aldo and Disney collaborate on shoes and accessories

The collaboration encompasses embellished dress bags, heels, sandals, cup-sole sneakers, and topped off with bold jewelry channelling the archetype and story of each princess.

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:07 PM Last updated: Sat 28 May 2022, 3:28 PM

Once again, Aldo recently collaborated with Disney to launch its whimsical and imaginative collection of shoes, bags and accessories inspired by Disney’s beloved princesses. The new Aldo x Disney Princess collection presents five dreamy product packages of the most renowned iconic Disney princesses — Tiana, Jasmine, Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella.

Each princess has her unique story of struggle and triumph, appealing to different audiences and demographics. ‘Find your own way’ is the key message with the spirit of each princess coming alive in their respective unique silhouettes, colour ways and signature charms. The collaboration encompasses embellished dress bags, heels, sandals, cup-sole sneakers, and topped off with bold jewelry channelling the archetype and story of each princess.

From under the sea to soaring the night sky, each magical style is sure to inspire customers to step into the most magical version of themselves.