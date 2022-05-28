Aldo and Disney collaborate on shoes and accessories

USDA, AmCham Dubai, and industry experts engage to support Food Safety
KT Network1 day ago
Once again, Aldo recently collaborated with Disney to launch its whimsical and imaginative collection of shoes, bags and accessories inspired by Disney’s beloved princesses. The new Aldo x Disney Princess collection presents five dreamy product packages of the most renowned iconic Disney princesses — Tiana, Jasmine, Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella.
Each princess has her unique story of struggle and triumph, appealing to different audiences and demographics. ‘Find your own way’ is the key message with the spirit of each princess coming alive in their respective unique silhouettes, colour ways and signature charms. The collaboration encompasses embellished dress bags, heels, sandals, cup-sole sneakers, and topped off with bold jewelry channelling the archetype and story of each princess.
From under the sea to soaring the night sky, each magical style is sure to inspire customers to step into the most magical version of themselves.
USDA, AmCham Dubai, and industry experts engage to support Food Safety
KT Network1 day ago
The event inspired aspiring lawyers and helped establish foundational legal knowledge key to their development and future career in the legal industry
KT Network2 days ago
The new series, high on fashion and trendy design is on flash sale in the UAE on Noon.com
KT Network2 days ago