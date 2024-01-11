Alcazar Capital bolsters its commitment to EdTech sector by increasing its stake in Dubai-based creative technology solutions (CTS)

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024

Alcazar Capital, a Dubai-based investment firm headquartered in the DIFC, is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional equity stake in creative technology solutions (CTS) through its dedicated investment vehicle Alcazar EdTech.

Founded in 2013 in the UAE, CTS is a pioneering EdTech player that has been at the forefront of providing innovative and tailor-made technological solutions for education institutions from kindergarten to higher education, with the objective of improving teaching and learning outcomes. CTS's proprietary content and solutions encompass Edulytics advanced analytics, AiDucator, a multi-purpose Generative AI solution for Education, and the BilArabi Arabic language curriculum.

CTS has earned a distinguished reputation in the EdTech space and has become a stalwart partner for schools and universities in the GCC, particularly in light of the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charbel Abou Jaoude, CEO of Alcazar Capital and Chairman of the Board of Directors for CTS, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating: “Our ongoing collaboration with CTS has deepened our conviction in the transformative prowess of technology within the education sphere. While the education sector has been slow to adapt to digitisation compared to other sectors, the criticality of integrating technology both inside and outside the classrooms is now undeniable. CTS has had an impressive growth trajectory to date, steered by visionary leadership. We look forward to being part of the next chapter of CTS’s journey.”

Echoing this sentiment, Basem Chbaklo, CEO and co-founder of CTS, commented: “Our alliance with Alcazar Capital underscores our commitment to building a future-proof, technology-led educational framework. We are excited to further cement our partnership with Alcazar Capital and to continue benefiting from their financial expertise, strategic insight and diverse network. We look forward to accelerating our growth, expanding our product offerings, further integrating AI solutions into our products, and making a lasting impact on education in the region and beyond”.