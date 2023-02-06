Al Zorah unveils the iconic Seaside Hills Residence Project

Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:45 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 3:47 PM

Al Zorah Development Company reveals exclusive details about its newest beachfront residential project.

Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International PLC, presents Seaside Hills Residence, the company’s exclusive new range of picturesque beachside residential units in the Emirate of Ajman.

Nestled within the refined Al Zorah community, Seaside Hills Residence comprises three interconnected buildings with a total of 90 residential units that have breathtaking views of the waterfront. The units include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments up to 2,550 sq ft as well as two luxurious four-bedroom penthouses up to 4,285 sq ft with designated basement parking and in-house maid’s quarters.

The spacious floor plans with uninterrupted panoramic sea views are complemented by fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms and spacious terraces, balconies, private beach access and lush green spaces for quality time outdoors.

Commenting on the new launch, George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah, said: “We are pleased to announce our newest beachfront project: Seaside Hills Residence. This neighbourhood was meticulously curated to offer a modern lifestyle without sacrificing access to nature. We took inspiration from the beautiful natural landscape of the area to provide our residents with a truly unique experience.”

Seaside Hills Residence is located near The Oberoi Beach Resort, where residents may relax and unwind, and Al Zorah Golf Club, where they can play golf on the renowned 18-hole championship golf course. The development includes ample walkways allowing pedestrian access to facilities throughout the community, including a children's playground, a community pool, an indoor and outdoor state-of-the-art gym, and a business centre.

Residents benefit from around-the-clock surveillance security, secure entrances, and private beach access. The charming neighbourhood is well-maintained and landscaped regularly.

“Seaside Hills Residence is our take on truly modern living for the whole family. We are confident that our new project will be the Emirate’s dream residential destination.” Saad concluded.