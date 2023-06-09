Al Maya SMKTS diversifies product range

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 6:12 PM

Al Maya SMKTS, a leading importer of high-quality agricultural products, has announced the availability of a vibrant assortment of USA potatoes —purple, red, yellow, and russet potatoes, which offer a delightful culinary experience, elevating the flavours of countless dishes.

Kamal Vachani, group director, Al Maya Group, said: “At Al Maya SMKTS, we take pride in delivering the finest produce from around the world, and our range of USA potatoes is no exception. These potato varieties offer exceptional taste, texture, and nutritional benefits, adding a touch of culinary excellence to kitchens everywhere.”

Whether you are a consumer looking to elevate your home-cooked meals or a business seeking to enhance your menu, the USA potatoes are the perfect choice. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Al Maya SMKTS to bring our range of fresh US potatoes to customers in the UAE,” added Victoria Hassani, managing director of potatoes USA GCC and GMA Marketing Management Consultancy.