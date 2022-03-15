Al Adil is all set to add colour to your Holi celebrations

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 4:32 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 4:33 PM

Al Adil Trading Co LLC, U.A.E.’s leading name for Indian foodstuff has set in place a wide range of products to make this year’s Holi celebrations a spectacular one. The product portfolio includes a wide range of eco-friendly products to make this year’s Holi celebrations eco friendly. India is a land of festivals. Each festival has its significance and highlights the fact that India is a country where diverse people live in harmony. The festival of Holi is one of the most colourful Indian festivals and is celebrated with a beautiful blend of vibrant colours and festivities according to Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director, Al Adil Trading. He said: “We at Al Adil always take great pride in the fact that we always have a social responsibility. It is this social commitment of ours that has made us come out with a product portfolio that caters specifically to environmentally conscious people. We are always in the forefront when it comes to social responsibility and this is yet another initiative from our side to make this world a better place to live in."

Hrishikesh Datar, the director, Al Adil Trading, said: “We have worked out a special offer where customers get up to 35% off to celebrate Holi with our special products. In keeping with the festivity of Holi, which is always associated with colours, we have an exhaustive range of organic colours that help to prevent any damage to skin and hair.

It is a well-known fact that chemical colours, especially metallic colours, should not be used since they damage the skin as well as hair and the effects can be quite dangerous to the human body. Our organic and herbal colours like vegetable colours, turmeric, colours made from flower and fruit extracts are safe and people can enjoy them without causing any harm to themselves. These colours are harmless and can be easily washed off.”

Outlining the product range, Rohit Datar director, Al Adil Trading, stated: "We have introduced a whole range of products including foodstuff to meet the growing demand for high-quality Indian foodstuff that takes into account the need for a healthy diet option." “The product range includes Peacock organic Holi / normal Holi colour, Pichkari, Peacock Jawar Dhani, Guruji badam kesar, Peacock thandai masala, Haldirams Soan papad, Vijaya happus Alphonso, Haldirams gulab jamun, Haldirams classic rasgulla, Pitambari devbhakti champa / mogra lavender agarbatti, Pitambari devbhakti champa / mogra rose agarbatti, param desi ghee, Peacock multigrain atta, and many more. We have introduced gujiya, a sweet deep-fried dumpling stuffed with a mixture of sweetened khoya and dried fruits. There is also a range of laddoo as well as other sweets and savouries. The acceptance by customers to our organic range of products as well as multi-grain atta, soya bean atta, low-fat atta, diabetic atta and cholesterol management atta has been phenomenal, especially among the health-conscious people of the UAE.”

Al Adil Trading under the dynamic leadership of Dr Dhananjay Datar, popularly known as ‘Masala King’, has taken the responsibility of providing healthy foodstuff with its valued customers. “We are always trying to find out opportunities to enhance customer experience. We have found out that while many people want to include organic products in their menu, the high cost is making it difficult for them. Based on our efforts, we are now able to offer a wide range of organic products at an affordable cost. We do not do this to increase our business. We do it since we feel it is our responsibility. It measures like these that have helped us be the first choice for many customers in this region,” added Dr Datar.