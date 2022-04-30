AKCAF Events distributes over 150,000 Iftar meals in UAE

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum (AKCAF) Events, in association with Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Dubai Police, has distributed over 150,000 Iftar meals across the UAE as of Thursday. This initiative, which started with a target of 100,000 meals, is supported by Mehar Abu Sheirah, Dominos Pizza, Romana Water and Al Marai.

The project was inaugurated at Dubai Al Ghusais Police Station in the presence of Abdul Aleem, station director; Colonel Jamal Ibrahim; Shahul Hameed, chairman of AKCAF; Charles Paul, president of AKCAF; and Swami Atmanambi.

#150,000, Akcaf Iftar meals drive has far exceeded its initial target. It is a dream come true project for AKCAF Events UAE.