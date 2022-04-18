Akar completes Dh55 million project in Dubailand

Located in Dubailand, Dubai Properties’ Villanova master development is located at the intersection of the Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road

Launched in third quarter of 2016, Akar's work under the contract lasted 18 months. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 3:12 PM

Landscaping contractor Akar Technical Services has successfully completed work at Villanova valued at Dh55M in Dubailand — an expansive residential community that offers cluster homes, and an array of standalone villas and apartments.

Launched in third quarter of 2016, Akar's work under the contract lasted 18 months.

The contract included the construction of four sets of swimming pools – main and kids’ pool with underground pump rooms and balancing tanks, supply and installation of around 100,000sqm of precast pavers of different colours and patterns including kerb stones for parking with various sizes of natural gravel.

Installation of decorative fences for swimming pools (as per the authority standards), shade structures for play equipment; Supply and installation of play equipment, fitness equipment, basketball courts including rubber flooring and acrylic court finish.

In addition, Akar provided installation of street furniture, including bollards, wooden and concrete benches, litter bins, sun loungers, precast BBQ with table set. Softscape work comprising integration of 2,500sqm geo-grid cells in steep slopes, around 75,000sqm of shrubs, groundcovers and grass, 4,056 number of trees and 400 number of palms was carried out too, followed by irrigation work wherein integration of sub main line, lateral line, drip tube, irrigation chambers, pull box and valves was executed.

In terms of installation, testing and commissioning of lights, Akar provided services for pole lights, bollard lights, shade structure lights, CCTV containments for all set of pools and tree up lights.

Adnan Nalwala, executive director, Akar Technical Services Co, said Villanova is an ambitious project that will enable us to showcase Akar's exceptional landscaping expertise and help augment Dubai’s over-arching goal of creating exceptional and integrated lifestyle experiences that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike.

"We would like to thank all the consultants, the main contractor and our partners for their assistance in delivering the project in a timely manner and to the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.”

“The award to Akar Technical Services at the Villanova development strengthens our longstanding relationship with Dubai Properties and further complements our diversified portfolio of landmark developments across UAE and Oman. Despite the complex design, our integrated engineering solutions and dedication of our talented workforce helped in timely delivery of the project-taking into account every specification and goal of the client. Moving forward, we are committed to contribute to UAE’s landmark development agenda, combining our landscaping expertise with a proven record of delivering timely and state-of-the-art services and maintenance solutions,” Nalwala concluded.

