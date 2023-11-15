Ajman University's Union Day Exhibition captures the history of UAE

The UAE is increasingly attracting companies looking to relocate their headquarters from Europe and the UK
Dr Nahla Al Qassimi, dean of student services at Ajman University, inaugurated the Union Day Exhibition at Sheikh Zayed Center, an initiative of the Fine Arts Center at the Office of Student Life. Dr Mohamed Helal, director of Student Life, and Mona Mohammed, senior officer of arts and student activities, attended the opening ceremony.
This exhibition, organised to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Union Day in the UAE, featured works from over 35 artists hailing from more than 20 different nationalities. It showcased a collection of paintings that beautifully illustrated the UAE’s values, principles, and historical achievements.
Remarkable paintings were on display, reflecting the UAE's significant transformations and advancements in various fields such as buildings, urban development, traditional professions, and handicrafts. These artworks skillfully highlighted a diversity of ideas and portrayed the inspiring heritage and the history and present of the country. Through the language of colours and shapes, the paintings narrate the stories of the ancestors, offering a cohesive portrayal of the rich heritage and innovative spirit within the Emirati society.
Dr Nahla Al Qassimi stressed the importance of introducing Emirati culture among students of diverse nationalities, building connections between generations and diverse cultures. This fosters mutual understanding and cultural unity among students, promoting national identity and Emirati history to the younger generations.
Ajman University continues its commitment to promoting heritage values and cultural communication, fostering mutual interaction among students from diverse backgrounds. It achieves this through organising a wide range of cultural events, including festivals, art exhibitions, and workshops, in an environment rich in cultural diversity and interaction.
