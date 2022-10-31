Ajman University signs MoU with Tahaluf Al Emarat

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 6:30 PM

Ajman University (AU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions, an innovative industry leader providing modern and advanced IT solutions locally and internationally. The MoU is aimed at establishing a successful long-term partnership between the two parties in the area of new edge technologies and finding value-creation opportunities for students.

As per the MoU, AU and Tahaluf Al Emarat will collaborate in developing and delivering substantial real-world training programmes and initiatives for AU students. The training programmes will focus on nurturing in-demand IT skills among students such as no code to low code development, full stack development, and emerging technologies.

Both AU and Tahaluf Al Emarat share a common goal and believe in the importance of developing talented students who will be highly sought-after in today's digital-centric economy. The MoU aligns with AU’s focus on imparting employable skills to its students and enhancing their employability through close collaboration with leading players in the industry.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: “This collaboration with Tahaluf Al Emarat is yet another significant step forward in our journey towards bridging the gap between the classroom and the working world, and producing industry-ready graduates. The digital revolution has created many new opportunities as well as market demands, and such partnerships between the industry and educational institutions are the way forward to develop new and revolutionary ideas, and to remain relevant in the fast-evolving digital economy of today."

Yahia Al Hami, CEO at Tahaluf Al Emarat, said: Tahaluf Al Emarat is honoured to be collaborating with Ajman University, a prestigious higher learning institution that focuses on digital technology through its advanced academic programmes. We are embarking on this step today with the aim of creating an increased benefit for human capital development, emphasising the high demand for digital technology not only in the UAE but globally."

Al Hami added that through their highly practical and hands-on approach, the training programmes will enable students to apply what they have learned in the real world. He said: "Students at AU will benefit from the knowledge and training programmes planned by Tahaluf Al Emarat, giving them a competitive edge in the job market and a clearer path and control over their future careers."

Emphasising AU’s focus on preparing students to be career-ready, Dr Seghir said: “Since 1988, Ajman University has been reducing barriers to higher education so students from diverse backgrounds can participate – and innovate – in the global market after graduation. Besides the strong academic rigour of our programmes, we nurture soft skills and provide hands-on learning to enhance employability across industries and regions. Our strong ties with the public and private sectors elevate alumni access to meaningful careers. Bright futures start here and go everywhere.”