Ajman University ranks number two in arts and design, pharmacy and pharmacology in UAE

In the recently released QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 5:35 PM

In yet another key global ranking milestone, Ajman University has earned three places on the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, marking AU’s debut on this prestigious list of academic and research excellence.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 were announced on March 22. Significantly, AU was ranked number two in the UAE for art and design as well as pharmacy and pharmacology.

Following are the details of AU’s remarkable performance:

Art and Design: ranked in the 201-240 range globally and number two in the UAE.

Pharmacy and Pharmacology: ranked in the 251-300 range globally and number two in the UAE.

Computer Science and Information Systems: ranked in the 501-550 range globally and number seven in the UAE.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor at Ajman University, said: "AU’s impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 is the result of dedicated teamwork over many years. Our stellar rankings in these subjects in the UAE and globally, is yet another assurance for students in different parts of the world that AU delivers world-class education in a variety of specialisations, right here in the UAE."

The QS World University Rankings by Subject cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas. They are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Results of major global surveys of academics and employers, along with various research indicators, are used to rank the institutions.

To produce the 2023 rankings, QS analysed more than 16.4 million unique papers published between 2016-2020, producing close to 117.8 million citations in 2016-2021. A total of 1,597 institutions were ranked across 54 subjects in five broad subject areas, creating over 18,300 ranked entries.