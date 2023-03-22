Ajman University ranks number two in arts and design, pharmacy and pharmacology in UAE

The two credentials, often defined as career-defining certifications have proven to boost marketers’ professions with a staggering 68 per cent of candidates landing a promotion and 62 per cent gaining an increase in pay
In yet another key global ranking milestone, Ajman University has earned three places on the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, marking AU’s debut on this prestigious list of academic and research excellence.
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 were announced on March 22. Significantly, AU was ranked number two in the UAE for art and design as well as pharmacy and pharmacology.
Following are the details of AU’s remarkable performance:
Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor at Ajman University, said: "AU’s impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 is the result of dedicated teamwork over many years. Our stellar rankings in these subjects in the UAE and globally, is yet another assurance for students in different parts of the world that AU delivers world-class education in a variety of specialisations, right here in the UAE."
The QS World University Rankings by Subject cover a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas. They are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Results of major global surveys of academics and employers, along with various research indicators, are used to rank the institutions.
To produce the 2023 rankings, QS analysed more than 16.4 million unique papers published between 2016-2020, producing close to 117.8 million citations in 2016-2021. A total of 1,597 institutions were ranked across 54 subjects in five broad subject areas, creating over 18,300 ranked entries.
The two credentials, often defined as career-defining certifications have proven to boost marketers’ professions with a staggering 68 per cent of candidates landing a promotion and 62 per cent gaining an increase in pay
Dubai consultancy pledges plants and scale-up sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon emissions