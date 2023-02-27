Ajman University launches AWRostamani endowed scholarship fund

Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:28 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 12:31 PM

Ajman University (AU) and AWRostamani Group have jointly launched the AWRostamani endowed scholarship fund to enable underprivileged students to pursue top-quality higher education.

In the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, vice-chairman of the board of trustees of Ajman University, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties represented by Dr Amina Al Rostamani, director and board member of AWRostamani Group and Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University at the AU campus on February 16.

“Ajman University is committed to providing all forms of support to underprivileged students at AU, to help them complete their university education. The AWRostamani endowed scholarship fund is yet another key milestone in this journey and is reflective of AU’s strong ties with the AWRostamani Group. We are deeply thankful to Dr Amina Al Rostamani and the AWRostamani Group for their continued support of this worthy cause,” said Seghir.

Ajman University, ranked among the top 700 universities worldwide as per QS World University Rankings, is widely known for its commitment to social causes. AU is a recipient of 5 QS Stars for social responsibility and is also a recipient of the Dubai endowment sign for supporting underprivileged students through endowments.

AWRostamani Group is a UAE-based conglomerate with a presence across several industry verticals and employs more than 4000 people across its various offices in the UAE. Founded by the visionary Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, it continues to support charitable causes across the UAE.