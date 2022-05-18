Ajman University achieves Apple authorised training centre recognition

Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 11:38 AM

Ajman University is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as an Apple Authorised Training Centre (AATCE). The selection criteria for AATCE are highly rigorous, and demonstrate an institution’s ability to provide the best possible training and opportunities to students, in the fast-growing digital sector.

Ajman University’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and its strong credentials in offering technology-focussed and industry-relevant education will help it implement the Apple authorised training programme at its campus smoothly, potentially helping students embark on careers within the digital iOS app economy.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: “This is another milestone in Ajman University’s constant quest to provide employable skills to its students, in addition to academic rigour. With its strong brand recognition and practical application in the industry, the AACTE training and certification will help students in emerging as successful app developers, innovators and future digital leaders."

Since the launch of the app store in 2008, the iOS app economy has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, providing economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of all sizes. The AACTE programme includes instructor training as well as optional app development with swift certification exams for students who demonstrate their ability to build amazing apps. 'Develop in Swift' is a comprehensive coding offering that prepares students for a career in app development using the swift programming language.