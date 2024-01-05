Ajman Bank launches real estate subsidiary — Skyrise Properties

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 12:24 PM

Ajman Bank has announced the launch of Skyrise Properties, a dynamic new fully-owned subsidiary focused on real estate asset management. Headquartered in the UAE, Skyrise Properties is set to revolutionise the property management sector.

This strategic move marks a pivotal chapter in Ajman Bank’s transformation journey of diversification and innovation and will complement the bank’s core business offerings, with a range of services including property management, sales, leasing, brokerage, third-party evaluations, and facility management supervision.

Making the announcement, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “The launch of Skyrise Properties signifies a momentous milestone for Ajman Bank. This new venture, is a crucial step for us in the realm of property management and real estate, where we aim to set new benchmarks and redefine standards. Our mission is clear — to elevate not only Skyrise Properties but also Ajman Bank to new heights.” With an initial focus on managing Ajman Bank’s varied real estate portfolio, as well as external customers, Skyrise Properties aims to be big player in the market.