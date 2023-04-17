AIX Investment Group contributes 1 million to Al Jalila Foundation

Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:25 PM

A partnership to support medical innovation, improve healthcare and transform lives in the UAE

AIX Investment Group, a leading financial advisory firm, has made a generous contribution of 1 Million AED to Al Jalila Foundation. The contribution was made on 14th April 2023 at the Al Jalila Foundation headquarters during the holy month of Ramadan. Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, esteemed partner of AIX Investment Group, Fadi Dabbagh AIX Investment Group's President of the Board, football legend Michel Salgado and other officials were present at the ceremony.

The motive behind the contribution is to support the Al Jalila Foundation's mission to transform lives and position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation. Al Jalila Foundation supports medical treatment for individuals who are unable to afford quality healthcare, provides scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals, and supports groundbreaking research that addresses prevalent health challenges in the region, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and mental health.

Speaking of the partnership Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation said: "As a healthcare philanthropic organisation we rely on the support of partners and donors to deliver innovative programs to transform patients’ lives. We are immensely grateful to AIX Investment for their generous contribution which will help us continue our mission. "

Fadi Dabbagh, representing AIX, expressed his pride in extending support to the Al Jalila Foundation, "We are pleased to be in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation and their efforts to transform lives and promote medical innovation. Our offering is a gesture towards their noble cause, and we hope it will make a meaningful impact."

Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, a strategic partner of the firm, echoed similar sentiments, "By supporting Al Jalila Foundation, we are investing in the future of medical innovation and providing a better quality of life for those who need it most. I am proud of AIX’s efforts and values of giving back to the community." In line with his thoughts, Michel Salgado, a renowned football legend, expressed his honour in being associated with a company that prioritizes giving back to society.

AIX Investment Group's donation to the Al Jalila Foundation is an admirable gesture that highlights the company's ethos of social responsibility and generosity. AIX is actively contributing to the betterment of society and promoting a culture of philanthropy.