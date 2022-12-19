Adil Qadri to launch his brand Adilqadri in Dubai

The young founder and CEO of the luxury perfume brand wishes to spread its fragrance gradually throughout the Middle East

By Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 5:49 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 5:51 PM

It is wonderful to see how different individuals coming from different backgrounds, even with less to no resources or assistance with them, have gone ahead in making a prominent name for themselves in their respective industries. What is even more wonderful to notice here is how these individuals make sure to focus only on what they wish to achieve in their lives without wasting time on what others have already done in those markets. This has helped them pave their path to growth and success and helped them build meaningful brands and businesses all on their own. It is time to bring to the forefront many such self-made stories that have the power to infuse more motivation and inspiration in others.

However, we were stunned when we learned about Adil Qadri, a 1993-born young business personality. The Gujarat-born guy has been a businessman for the last few years, and now as per sources, we hear that he is all set to expand his business even in Dubai after making it prominent in India. Qadri, with his self-named brand 'Adilqadri', which is a growing luxury perfume brand across India, is now going to be spread across Dubai as well. After getting into the business world in 2015, he began by launching his first website; however, many hurdles on his way had him to focus his attention and energies on creating something else, and that’s how in 2018, he came up with Adilqadri, his e-commerce business of luxury attar perfumes.

Through the e-commerce store, he offered products across India and, in 2021, also entered offline markets by opening several brand outlets after the massive success in the online realm. Today, his brand has expanded into several product categories like roll-on perfume (Attar), luxury incense sticks, bakhoor, car perfumes, room freshener products and much more.

Planning to expand in Dubai, Qadri says that it is a huge decision made by him and his team, and they can’t wait to take over the markets of Dubai as well and spread their presence gradually across the whole of the Middle East. For this, he says, the team has been consistently working toward adapting to many new tech trends and business strategies that could work in the Dubai perfume markets and that which could help them expand their clientele in the city.

He is glad for the incredible reception his products have received in India and now is even more excited for what’s in store for the brand in Dubai.

— Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi is a journalist and media entrepreneur.