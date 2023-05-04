A new track, a new journey: Chery's Global Dealer Theme Conference this year

Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 12:31 PM

On April 22, Chery's 2023 Global Dealer Conference took place with this year's theme in full swing. During the conference, Chery executives shared their achievements in globalisation in the past years with more than 700 dealers. The company has launched four major transformation measures to enter new markets, namely 'technology', 'products', 'consumer's demand', and 'ecosystem', to support the move into a 'new track, new journey'.

As a result of the 'Made in China 2025' strategy, society has paid more attention to industry and advocated manufacturing in recent years. As the world's largest manufacturing country for 12 consecutive years, China has demonstrated its power in fields such as aerospace, high-speed rail, and infrastructure construction. With 11.2 million units sold worldwide, Chery is the most powerful Chinese automotive enterprise and has become a 'shining benchmark' in Chinese manufacturing.

Chery has exported its products to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide, becoming the first exporter of Chinese passenger vehicles for 20 consecutive years. There are five R&D centres worldwide with more than 7,000 technical talents at Chery. These talents come from global well-known and international auto enterprises, including GM, Ford, and Jaguar Land Rover. Moreover, Chery pays attention to service quality, not only establishing 1,500 service outlets overseas but also maintaining active interactions with users, so as to create a sense of belonging through co-creation and sharing.

In response to the emerging market situation, Chery embarks on a 'new track, new journey' with a more ambitious strategic goal. Chery will focus on transforming traditional fuel vehicles into new energy vehicles as part of its new international strategy. Chery presented a closer look at its third-generation PHEV hybrid technology at the Conference to demonstrate its future technology strategies. Furthermore, Chery will also invest in intelligence research and development, building a more sophisticated intelligent cabin. Consequently, its products will transform from traditional transportation vehicles to intelligent mobile terminals. Furthermore, Chery will provide more thoughtful and privileged services to meet consumers' changing needs. In this way, users will have access to a complete ecosystem of products, technologies, and services.

In partnership with the Government, Chery launched a green development initiative at the Global Dealer Conference. This demonstrated the company's commitment to sustainable development. Chery also offers awards and experience-sharing sessions for outstanding dealers worldwide, allowing successful experiences to be quickly shared globally.

Chery's global strategy will strengthen cohesion among global dealers and give them confidence about the future. Globalisation will be further accelerated by Chery in the future. Chery is committed to achieving the corporate aspirations of world-class automotive brands as part of the 'new track, new journey' initiative.