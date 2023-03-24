A look at Hanayen Couture's bridal collection

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 2:07 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 2:10 PM

Hanan Al Tamimi has had an impressive career as an haute fashion designer and has dressed many celebrities including international actors, TV personalities, and artists. Her designs have also been featured in many fashion shows in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Hanayen couture has been featured in various magazines, such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and many more famous publications.

The designer has made a big impact in the fashion world in the UAE, as she was the first to open a high-end boutique in the country. She has also made a lot of headway in terms of breaking barriers and increasing visibility for female designers in the Middle East.

Al Tamimi's designs are known for their modern and feminine touches, featuring both soft and bold colours and luxurious fabrics. Her collections have been described as 'sophisticated, edgy, and feminine'. Her designs have been featured at many international events and worn by many celebrities.

Like every season, we're officially swooning over the gorgeous bridal and wedding-worthy dresses that walked down the Hanayen Bridal runway this year. Here are some beautiful looks from the latest bridal collections at Hanayen Couture.

Look 1: The signature bridal gown

This signature bridal gown is an intricate piece that perfectly captures the bride's unique style and personality. The silhouette details such as lace, beading, fabric, and intricate floral embroidery add to the charm of the bridal glow.

Look 2: Silk taffeta bridal gown

A silk taffeta bridal gown is a luxurious and timeless choice for your special day. This fabric is made from a combination of silk and polyester fibres, which makes it strong and durable yet lightweight and luxurious. It has a lovely sheen and a soft hand feel, giving you a beautiful and elegant look. The fabric is also easy to work with, so it can be tailored to fit your body for a perfect fit. Its beautiful texture and drape details will give you an unforgettable look.

Look 3: The stone embellishments

The stone embellishment pre-a-couture trend is one of the most popular trends in fashion right now. This piece is handcrafted and specially designed with stones, pearls, and embellishments set in intricate patterns or designs that are sure to turn heads. This trend is perfect for those who want to stand out and make a statement with their wardrobe.

The latest collection is proof that we are not getting over the wedding season any soon. For all the brides looking out for an accentuated look should check out the latest collection at Hanayen Couture. For more looks check out @hanayencouture

Al Tamimi is an inspiration to many women in the UAE, as she has shown that it is possible to make a successful career in the fashion industry. She has also been able to create a platform for brides looking for their stylish best looks on their special day by creating and serving timeless and elegant collections from time to time.