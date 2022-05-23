A comprehensive educational experience

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 3:41 PM

Next Generation School’s journey began with the desire to offer a first-class international education combined with a strong Islamic culture and ethos. The leading school has come a long way from the original building site and dreams of an American-Islamic school to serve the local community and inspire transformation at the global level. NGS’s educational programme is founded upon highly acclaimed teaching methodologies to provide a truly global educational experience.

At NGS, they provide a cutting-edge curriculum, drawing from the best research-based practices around the world to instill a love for learning and a passion to become lifelong learners. By fully committing to their mission and vision, NGS is preparing the next generation of Muslim youth with the knowledge and skills to build a better world.

The school has expanded from a small K-6 school with around 500 students to a school offering pre-K to grade 10; next year, they expect to have over 1000 students. Furthermore, NGS has grown to be a leading Islamic school on the global level. Recently, NGS was highlighted by the University of South Australia as one out of five schools globally that are using an innovative approach to Islamic pedagogy. The Center for Islamic Thought and Education (CITE), which is connected to the university, stated that the work being done at NGS was exciting and could provide a roadmap for other Islamic schools to follow.

This past weekend, the school received a great honour in being selected by the Islamic Society of North America to present at their annual Education Forum in Chicago, USA. This year's forum was titled 'Elevating Education in a Changing World'. Yahya Van RooyNGS’s, elementary principal, presented on the topic of 'Islamic Integration for Curriculum Renewal'. In addition to the presentation, he was able to meet with Islamic school leaders from all over North America and learn about best practices in Islamic education, as well as share the innovative work being done at NGS.

This is another step to truly placing Next Generation School on the world map, not just as the leading Islamic school in Dubai but as one of the leading Islamic schools in the world.