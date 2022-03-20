Building a successful empire
Dubai
While the Coronavirus pandemic brought about uncertainty, and businesses across the world were shutting down, a young Dubai-based entrepreneur, Neeraj Mishra, took the plunge and launched his real estate brokerage company Scorpion Property. It all started when the entrepreneur's friend from Europe called him and expressed interest in buying a property in Dubai. Neeraj, CEO of Scorpion Property, saw a shift in lifestyles and investment portfolio of clients post lockdown and created a business model adapting to the changing industry standards. Thriving on success within only one year since its launch, Scorpion Property has achieved record breaking numbers in property transactions and has already won several awards from Emaar Properties as well as Nakheel Properties. The company has consistently won Emaar awards for two quarters in 2021, including their most recent annual award from Emaar, Dubai's leading real estate developer.
When asked about the company's success within such a short span of time, Neeraj responded: "Unmatched passion, integrity and strong product knowledge has been key." The company takes pride in its repeat business from investors that keep coming back as a result of impeccable service. What started out as a one-man army has quickly grown into a full-fledged office with a big team that works towards one goal and one vision which is to help make their investors take educated investment decisions and provide them the best possible solutions catering to every unique requirement of the client.
Specialising in niche areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters, Dubai Hills Estate and MBR city, the company provides complete end-to-end real estate solutions including off-plan sales, secondary sales, leasing, property management and holiday homes.
Talking about how it feels to start a business in Dubai, the CEO said: "We are passionate about Dubai and believe it to be one of the most fascinating places in the world."
Scorpion Property believes that Dubai's consistent economic policies, successful vaccine campaign in the first half of 2021, visa reforms including golden visa schemes, and the recent liberalisation of the business licensing regime, has made Dubai one of the few safe havens of the new normal attracting investors from all around the globe.
"In a futuristic city like Dubai, we aspire to be a business that focuses on the future providing excellent services to our clients before and after sales and creating a dominant market position," Neeraj concluded.