Reportage announces discount offers for Oasis Residence 2 project
Reportage Properties has announced key offers for its ‘Oasis Residence 2 project’ at the Masdar City in Abu Dhabi. The discounted offer provides buyers with an opportunities to own a one-room apartment, fully-furnished in the project.
With a down payment of Dh77,900 and a monthly installment pay of Dh7,790 for a period of 20 months, the offer also includes a payment of 70 per cent upon hand over, as well as an exemption from service fees for seven years.
The ‘Oasis Residence 2’ provides about 304 residential units, and is distinguished by its unique location adjacent to My City Centre Masdar, which is the only Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping mall of its kind in Abu Dhabi.
Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, Reportage Properties confirmed that Masdar City is one of the leading investment areas in Abu Dhabi, as it attracts diverse segments of buyers wishing to own a house, in light of the remarkable developments that the city is witnessing at all levels. He pointed out that there was an increase in demand for buying real estate units in Masdar City. The property market in Abu Dhabi provides an excellent opportunities for investment, especially in light of competitive prices, in addition to the successive disclosure of many rules and procedures that stimulate business in the emirate.
He explained that the list of Reportage projects in Masdar City contains about 1,556 housing units. There is the Oasis Residence 1, which provides 612 apartments, the Oasis Residence 2, which includes about 304 housing units, as well as the ‘The Gate" project that adds 463 apartments, and the Leonardo Residence, which was delivered about two years ago, and includes 177 apartments.
Suleiman stated that around 42 per cent of construction work on the Oasis Residence 2 project was completed, adding the company's keenness to continue construction work on all its projects according to the schedule, as the project set to be ready and delivered by the third quarter of 2022.
