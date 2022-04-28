LuLu Hypermarkets score big with two prestigious awards
The LuLu Group's flagship retail enterprise, LuLu Hypermarket, has set a new benchmark in excellence by winning the prestigious Dubai Quality Award (DQA), 2021 cycle for the Barsha store and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES) Award (Best Service Performance Branch Award) for LuLu Hypermarket in Arabian Center.
The Dubai Quality Award winners were chosen under the supervision of an expert jury that examines several conditions by the European Foundation for Quality Management's Excellence Model.
Dubai Service Excellence winners are selected after one year of regular and rigorous inspection, mystery shopping, customer surveys, and extensive research of various parameters, such as customer service, cleanliness, hygiene, staff behaviour and safety measures among others.
It is unusual for one organisation to win two awards in a cycle and the awards are a recognition of LuLu's excellence in several criteria, including strong leadership, excellent organisational skills, and product value and quality. The win is a clear acknowledgement of the LuLu Group's excellence as a commercial enterprise and the ability of the company's leadership led by Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, to inspire growth and progress as the leitmotif of the LuLu success story.
The credit goes to Yusuff Ali MA for aligning the growth of the Group with the vision of the leaders of the UAE for the economic growth and development of the Emirates and for maximising the potential of the UAE to serve as a platform and hub for global corporate growth.
"We are proud to be a part of the UAE's overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. I believe that all business organisations must continue their expansion plans and growth activities," Yusuff Ali said.
The LuLu Group is a highly diversified conglomerate with an annual turnover of over USD8.4 billion. With a retail footprint spanning 10 countries including GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, LuLu also has a sourcing and food production business with operations in the US, UK, Spain, Africa, India, Far East and China. It has a presence in 22 countries across the Middle East, Asia, USA, UK and Europe with a staff force of more than 57,000.
Salim MA, Director of LuLu Group, said that the award was a reflection of the dedication, hard work and customer acceptance of more than 1,600,000 customers who shop every day at LuLu around the world.
"We are honoured to receive the awards for two years consecutively because it underlines our LuLu brand promise of consistent quality," Salim MA said. "This is made possible by the dedication and value system of our employees and the trust reposed in us by our customers. The LuLu corporate vision emphasises a sustainable lifestyle within every part of the organisation and its customer base and this has made us an integral part of every home and family whom we touch."
"In achieving business excellence, we are lucky to have group values in place, which is essentially the secret of our success. We continually attempt to serve our customers better and bring a wide range of products covering food and non-food products, fresh produce, healthy range, fashion, lifestyle collections, and much more consumer essentials from international supply sources, including their home country products," the Director summarised.