Grand Stores wins Best Service Performance Brand Award
Grand Stores was officially declared the ‘Best Service Performance Brand’ at the prestigious DSES awards ceremony conducted by Dubai Economy & Tourism on March 21. This coveted award for excellence in service performance during the cycle of 2021 was won by Grand Stores under the Hypermarkets and General Retail Sector.
Established in 1981, Grand Stores is a familiar name across the UAE as a leading distributor and retailer with a strong and diverse business portfolio. The wide range of world-class brands offered by the company includes top products from multiple industries such as imaging and information technology, consumer electronics and home appliances, medical systems, perfumes and cosmetics, beauty and skincare, luggage and travel accessories, linen, dinnerware, gifts, professional coffee machines and brewing tools.
Headquartered in Dubai with retail and distribution strength across the region, Grand Stores currently operates over 35 retail showrooms across the UAE. With its unstinted dedication to quality, Grand Stores has also launched various retail concepts within the UAE in the last decade in addition to its flagship multi-brand showrooms.
On this proud occasion of celebration, Suha Abu Issa, Retail Director of Grand Stores, commented: “Excellence is never an accident. It is the result of commitment, intelligent planning, teamwork and focused effort. For more than four decades, Grand Stores has been striving to excel in its business domains by continuously raising its benchmark quality standards. This recognition of excellence by Dubai Economy & Tourism stands testimony to our dedication to upholding our core values across our entire spectrum of commercial operations. As we stand together and celebrate, I thank the Government of Dubai, our entire retail team and all the staff members who’ve played a significant role in our continuing journey of success, making this achievement possible.”
Grand Stores has continually focused on the high-quality standards maintained over the years and the excellent services provided to its customers. Some of the major global brands handled by Grand Stores in the UAE are Nikon, Fujifilm, Lexar, Epson, Samsonite, American Tourister, Chanel, Givenchy, Nina Ricci, Paco Rabanne, Thomaston, Vestel and many more. In appreciation of the company’s excellence in business ethics and operational excellence, Grand Stores has received numerous awards and recognitions from various governing bodies within the UAE.