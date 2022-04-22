Floward is the gold sponsor of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work
In keeping with its belief in supporting its communities, Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA and UK was honoured to be the gold sponsor of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work held under the auspicious patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Said Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
The event kicked off on April 20, 2022, at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel in Abu Dhabi, and was organized by traffic safety services organization Saaed, the Ministry of Interior, and several other organizations. This day is held in memory of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as a symbol of wisdom and goodness in the UAE and the region.
As part of its social responsibility program, Floward's sponsorship included donating AED40,000 in clothes, food, and gifts to families in need and orphans.
Floward Chairman and CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani said: "We would like to wish the UAE and its people Ramadan Kareem and wish them peace and prosperity in the years to come. Ramadan is the month of benevolence and giving, and we at Floward are always keen to provide support to our communities, especially in this holy month. Thank you to Saaed and the Ministry of Interior for organizing this day, which embodies the spirit of the UAE and its founder and their love for charitable work."
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offer cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.