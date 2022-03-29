Dr Purvez K Grant, managing trustee and chief cardiologist has been honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2022
Dubai
Dr P. K. Grant, Chief Cardiologist and Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2022. Dr. Grant has felicitated for being a reputed Cardiologist and his services to the medical sciences.
Serving as a Managing trustee and the Chief Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Dr. P.K.Grant is a doctor, healer, mentor, philanthropist and social reformist. A trailblazer in the field of Cardiology, he introduced a new cath lab in Pune in 1987 along with a heart transplant unit in 2017.
As the driving force behind the success of the cardiac unit, the department has completed over 3 lakh angiographies, 1 lakh angioplasties and 80 thousand open heart surgeries including coronary bypass surgery.
However, Dr.P.K.Grant leadership and involvement in his areas of clinical expertise goes far beyond the walls of the hospital. Every week, for the past 40 years, he has travelled religiously to every nook and corner of Maharashtra treating patients for free of cost and setting up 8000 cardiac camps. His benevolence doesn’t end there - under his care, more than 500 children with congenital heart conditions have been treated for free or at a nominal cost.
He has three major hospitals in Pune, including Ruby Hall Clinic, Sassoon Road, Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowarie and Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi. At present there are a total of 840 beds in all three hospitals.
There are 4,000 staff working at Ruby Hall group of hospitals, making it one of the largest teaching hospitals in India. In addition, Dr Grant has 26 diagnostic centres all over Maharashtra and Karnataka with MRI and CT scan machines in places like Ahmednagar, Satara, Beed, Karad, Belgaum, Shrirampur, Malegaon, Indapur, Baramati, Gadhinglaj, Daund, Sangamner, Wagholi, and Shirur.
Ruby Hall Clinic is the largest cardiac centre in western India and comes second in the country in the number of cases performed, an achievement of which Pune city is proud. It has completed more than 3,00,000 angiographies, 1,00,000 angioplasties and 80,000 open heart surgeries. Ruby Hall Clinic runs one of the largest cancer centre in India and treats 130 cancer patients per day within its 10 storey cancer building.
In May 2007, Dr Grant was awarded the FSCAI award by USA (fellow of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and intervention). In Sept 2008, he was also conferred with the prestigious fellowship of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). Dr Grant is also an honourary fellow of Cardiological Society of India and Asia Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology. Because of the work he has been doing, Dr P K Grant has been awarded two national awards, one being the Rashtriya Samman award and the other is the Manibhai Desai Rashtraseva award. He was also given the Lions Yuva Seva Ratna award by the Lions Clubs International, District 323-D2. Dr P K Grant was nominated as an icon of Pune by the Lokmat group of newspapers. He has been awarded the 'Shantanurao Kirloskar Puraskar' in May 2016. Ruby Hall Clinic has recently been awarded the first rank in the country for its services in the cadaver organ donation programme for the year 2015-16. This award was given by NOTTO - National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation in New Delhi on November 30, 2016. The clinic has been awarded for excellence in cardiology by the American College of Cardiology. Dr Grant has been nominated as the Times of India 'Man of the year 2018-19'.
To his credit, Dr. Grant has taught , written over a hundred journal articles, held top administrative posts, lectured around the world and been honoured with fellowships of the American College of Cardiology and the Royal Society of Medicine, U.K to name a few.
Dr Grant has 120 international publications to his name. He has been nominated by the National Board of Examinations India as chief examiner in post graduate interventional cardiology.