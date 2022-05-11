Become the next Mahzooz Millionaire this weekend
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
If becoming a millionaire is a pipe dream for you, as it is for most people, you can buy some self-help books such as The Millionaire Next Door, Think and Grow Rich or Rich Dad Poor Dad to get the best tips from the world's best personal finance advisors. You can also listen to Tony Robbins, Dave Ramsey or Robert Kiyosaki's motivational speeches or attend financial workshops to improve your money management skills. But if you prefer shortcuts, you can choose Mahzooz.
Mahzooz, which means 'lucky' in Arabic, is the UAE's leading weekly live raffle and draw , and the GCC's first true dream maker, that has been creating millionaires and transforming thousands of lives through its sizable weekly wins and its solid community outreach program.
With over AED 190 million in prize money given away to over 160,000 winners so far, Mahzooz has already created 22 millionaires and has made dreams come true for those who participate in its weekly draw.
Participating in Mahzooz
For only AED 35, you can buy a water bottle on www.mahzooz.ae to qualify for a line in the weekly Grand Draw, where you stand a chance to win AED 10 million. You automatically enter the Raffle Draw where 3 guaranteed winners take home AED 100,000 each, every single week. That's twice the chances for your dreams to become real.
Match and Win
To be the Grand Prize winner, you need to match your five chosen numbers with the 5 winning numbers that the host will draw live on air. If you end up matching 4 numbers, you, as well as others who have chosen the same numbers, could win AED 1 million divided among the winners. If you strike 3 out of 5 winning numbers, you will get AED 350.
Up until its 76th draw, Mahzooz has seen the participation of 177 nationalities representing 122 countries, all dreaming the Mahzooz dream and hoping to make their dreams a reality. Those realities have ranged from building houses, setting up businesses and supporting families to doing charity in the community where the winners live. You also can become the next Mahzooz millionaire this weekend and make your own new reality.
So, this coming Saturday 14 May, at 9.00 pm, after your get your entries ready, simply gather family and friends and watch the live draw on www.mahzooz.ae or @MyMahzooz on Facebook and YouTube to find our if you are one of the lucky winners. The show is hosted by Lebanese TV personality, Wissam Braidy, Indian model and entrepreneur, Ashwarya Ajit, Emirati presenter, Ali Al Khajeh, and Emirati TikTok sensation, Mozah Al Ameri.
