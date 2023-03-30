UAE: These jobs will be decimated by AI, automation, ChatGPT

Great Place to Work recognised top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations in Emirates in its best workplace list for 2023
Millions of jobs will bear the brunt of advanced artificial intelligence. Technology and HR executives say that many roles in the field of media, marketing and accountancy will be decimated.
“The business world has reached a consensus that a majority of jobs of marketers, media persons, analysts, researchers, and accountants will be decimated. While millions of jobs as we know them will die off and new jobs will emerge,” said Shalini Verma, CEO, Pivot Technologies.
However, the jobs of soldiers, doctors, teachers, drivers, shopkeepers, and pilots will be significantly transformed by AI and automation. Moreover, jobs in administration, content creation, software development, customer care etc. will be handed over to AI and ChatGPT.
“So the job market will not be greatly impacted for these roles. However, jobs in manufacturing, finance and investment, research, and advertising that are both high-paying and complex will also see an AI takeover. This will certainly change the nature of the job market in the UAE. Lastly, jobs of drivers will gradually disappear once driverless vehicles become the norm in the UAE,” she said.
Nicki Wilson, managing director of Genie Recruitment, said any roles that might require a lot of content to be constructed could be affected.
“We have seen advancements in the creative tools in AI which might mean some basic graphic design roles might also be affected in the near future. We work with a lot of creatives though and I do not believe that the extremely creative roles that need a lot of imagination would be greatly affected,” she said.
ALSO READ:
Great Place to Work recognised top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations in Emirates in its best workplace list for 2023
About 31% of the respondents received a bonus of up to Dh20,000, while over 5 per cent reported a bonus value of Dh50,000 or above
Nearly every job interview you will ever attend will have some variation of this question. Learn how to impress your interviewer with a polished, powerful response to this classic question.
Don't let this popular interview question trip you up. Here’s how to form a successful response to this prompt that will impress hiring managers and assure you that job.
Ditch the boring, overdone answers. Read to know how to make a lasting impression in an interviewer’s mind through the best way to answer this question in job interviews.
Terrified of interviews? We don't blame you. Here's how to go about answering the most common interview questions in a way that will make an impression and help you land that dream job.
According to research, nearly 33% of interviewers make their decision about a candidate in the first minute and a half of a job interview. Make your 90 seconds count with the help of the following Do’s and Don’ts of attending job interviews.
Jobseekers must frame their resumes in such a way that AI tools can push their applications to the top