UAE: Police issue warning against fake news claiming they are offering jobs to all nationalities

Ajman Police has issued a clarification regarding job vacancies at the department.
According to the authority, rumours have been circulating on social media, claiming that the police are opening employment opportunities for people of all nationalities.
The police have confirmed that the rumours are false, and issued a warning about the consequences of spreading such rumours, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation and are on the lookout for those spreading misinformation.
The public has been asked to only get news from official sources, and not to rely on unofficial social media handles for information.
