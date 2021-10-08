UAE airline hiring 500 customer service agents; salary nearly Dh5,000
Walk-in interviews will be held in Dubai on October 11
A leading UAE airline will recruit 500 customer service agents in the week through walk-in interviews in Dubai.
Interested candidates should have over two-year experience in the customer service industry, a high school certificate, fluency in written and spoken English, basic knowledge of Microsoft office, excellent sales skills, professional telephone etiquette and effective communication skills. Spoken Arabic language skills would be an advantage.
Hosted by Adecco, the walk-in interviews will be held at Holiday Inn, Bur Dubai, on Monday, October 11, from 9 am to 5 pm.
Candidates coming for the interviews must carry a copy of their resume, a passport size photo and a full-size photo.
The selected candidates will earn nearly Dh5,000 monthly salary plus they’ll be provided transport.
In order to ensure the safety of all the people, candidates must follow strict health and safety regulations during walk-in interviews. They are requested to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing at all times at the venue.
Below are some of the requirements that a candidate should have and the responsibilities that he will perform during the duty:
>> Proactively check information in knowing the customers by checking their profile, preferences and onward details
>> Actively involved in suggesting new ideas and providing recommendations using positive language on the improvement of the overall service provided, thereby increasing revenue and ensuring the companies’ success as a market-leading airline
>> Ensure the highest standard of customer service is provided to all customers by assisting with all relevant information required
>> Staying up to date with the company newsletters/guidelines and policies to ensure relevant professional and company standards are maintained
>> Understand all customer needs and actively promote solutions that will cater to them either by going the extra mile or promoting company products which would generate additional income
>> The candidate has a friendly personality, a can-do attitude towards tasks and a drive to help customers. Add a personal touch to the customer experience and recommend/promote brand products
>> Clear and concise communication with the ability to show empathy towards customers and use positive language
>> Ability to manage difficult conversations, resolve conflict, maintain self-control and always show patience during customer interactions
>> Ability to effectively listen to the customer requests to determine requirements and offer the most appropriate solutions
>> Ability to adapt to changing business processes or procedures, ensuring all processes are followed, and procedures/rules are always adhered to.
