Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation

Job losses affect workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 12:01 AM

Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday.

At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.