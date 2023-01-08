Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation

Move a strategic measure amid global uncertainty, says government
Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday.
At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company’s Dublin and Singapore offices, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Twitter, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Move a strategic measure amid global uncertainty, says government
Monthly penalties increase progressively at a rate of Dh1,000 annually until 2026, by which private sector firms are required to achieve up to 10% growth rate in their employment targets
Employees who lose their jobs as a result of termination — except for disciplinary reasons — are entitled to compensation for up to three months
A WhatsApp ‘job cell’ group for job alerts, motivational addresses by spiritual and community heads, and intellectuals will be launched
MoHRE has called on UAE nationals and residents who work in the federal government and private sector to subscribe
Workers who have the option of working remotely would be more productive as they save time in their commute to and from work, says expert
The employment market in the Emirates is growing as local companies expand and foreign ones open offices
The world’s largest international airline has resumed flights to 95 per cent of its pre-pandemic network destinations