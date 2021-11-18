New UAE labour law: How teens can get jobs

Number of people working in Dubai Internet City expected to increase to 40,000 in 2025.
The new labour law enables teenagers above 15 to work inside the country under conditions that govern their rights.
Under the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on regulating labour relations, announced on Monday, teenagers aged 15 and above can work after obtaining a written consent from their guardians and a medical fitness report.
The new law amendments regarding the employment of teenagers comes after the government announced a new temporary work visa earlier in September that allows teenagers above 15 to get a part-time job besides their schooling.
The executive regulations, to be out soon, will determine the sectors that are prohibited from hiring teenagers, with criteria of exception for the entities that can train juveniles in the workplace.
According to the new law, teenagers can work under the following conditions:
>> No more than six hours of work a day. Teenagers aged 15 and above are entitled to breaks totalling at least one hour a day, to be determined so juveniles do not work for four hours consecutively.
>> No work shifts between 7pm and 7am.
>> No hazardous or strenuous jobs that can harm a teenager’s health, well-being and ethics.
>> No overtime shifts or work on weekends and public holidays.
