Dubai jobs: Up to Dh31,900 monthly salary offered as airline announces hiring spree

Dubai carrier flydubai is rolling out an expansion plan that will create more than 1,000 job vacancies this year.
The airline — which operates flights to more than 110 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia — will be looking for talented professionals to take up various roles, from cabin crew members to pilots and engineers.
What's more, attractive salary packages are being offered. Here are some of the top positions, including the qualifications and estimated monthly pay:
Flydubai is actively hiring cabin crew members to provide exceptional service to its passengers. Candidates with excellent communication skills, a friendly demeanour, and a passion for customer service can apply for this position.
According to the airline's website, the requirement for this role includes:
Salary: Dh7,380 (basic pay + housing allowance + transportation allowance). This also comes with variable flying pay worth Dh3,800 (monthly average)
Operating flydubai's modern fleet of aircraft, pilots ensure the safe and efficient transport of passengers to their destinations. Qualified candidates with the necessary flight hours, licences, and certifications are invited to apply.
The minimum non-type-rated requirements and type-rated requirements include:
Salary: Dh31,900 (basic salary + housing allowance + transportation allowance), with variable flying pay of Dh11,410 (monthly average).
The airline seeks individuals with expertise in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and various engineering disciplines. Successful applicants will play a crucial role in ensuring the airworthiness and operational efficiency of flydubai's growing fleet of aircraft.
Pay and benefits: Basic salary with housing allowance, transportation allowance, and engineering allowance
Job-seekers with experience in food preparation, logistics, and culinary management are invited to consider joining the carrier's catering services team. This position will involve coordinating and overseeing the inflight catering operations, ensuring the delivery of high-quality meals and services to passengers.
Interested candidates should visit flydubai's official website and check the ‘Careers’ section. There, they can explore the available job listings and submit their applications online.
Each position may have specific requirements and qualifications, so applicants are advised to review the job descriptions carefully before applying.
