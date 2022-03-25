Saudi Arabia reinstates visa on arrival for some travellers from US, UK, Schengen

Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas will now receive a 12-month tourism visa

File photo

By Wam Published: Fri 25 Mar 2022, 5:14 PM

The Saudi Arabian government has reinstated the visa-on-arrival programme for holders of valid visas from the US, the UK and Schengen area, effective immediately.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas, and who are travelling on one of the country’s national carriers – Saudia, Flynas or Flyadeal – can now receive a 12-month tourism visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia, without needing to apply in advance.

Visitors holding a valid US, UK or Schengen visa must have used it at least once to enter the issuing country or region in order to qualify for a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Citizens of any country eligible for the e-visa programme, which was introduced in 2019, may also receive a visa on arrival, regardless of the airline they are travelling with.

Visitors will also need to purchase Covid-19 insurance, which they can do at any of Saudi Arabia’s international airports.