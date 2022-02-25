Kuwait National Day: Travellers welcomed with special stamps, Expo tickets at Dubai airport

Dubai is marking the Kuwait National Day through a series of festivities across different areas and landmarks

Supplied photo

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 6:51 PM

Kuwaiti travellers arriving at Dubai International Airport did not miss out on their National Day celebrations back home.

In a festive spirit, the tourists were welcomed with special passport stamps, ‘Du’ SIM card, flags and flowers as part the 61st Kuwait National Day celebrations, which was organised by Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

To their surprise, they also received Expo 2020 Dubai passports and free tickets to enjoy the mega event that comes to a close on March 31.

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's GDRFA, said the celebrations aim to reinforce the bond between the peoples of UAE and Kuwait and reflect the historical relations between both countries.

“Through this simple gesture, we wanted to express our appreciation of the leaders and people of Kuwait. The relations between both countries are in constant growth and progress, reflected in the solid economic, social and cultural partnerships,” said Al Marri.

Dubai is marking the Kuwait National Day, which falls on February 25, through a series of festivities across different areas and landmarks.

Expo 2020 will feature performances from three folkloric bands - the Ben Hussain Band, The Red Palace and TV Band at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater for two days on February 25 and 26.

Burj Khalifa will light up with Kuwaiti flag’s red, white, black and green colors, while Palm Fountain will sway to the tune of the national anthem at 9pm.

The UAE's KhalifaSat satellite captured two images of Kuwait’s Jaber Al Ahmed Stadium and the Avenues Mall in honor of the special occasion.