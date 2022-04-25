UAE: Sheikh Sultan restructures Sharjah Executive Council

Decree stipulates that the SEC will be reformed from the following departments, bodies and councils

WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 9:13 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 9:22 AM

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (34) for 2022 regarding the re-formation of Sharjah Executive Council.

The decree stipulated that Sharjah Executive Council will be reformed from the following departments, bodies and councils:

1. The Office of His Highness the Sharjah Ruler.

2. The Emiri Court.

3. The Legal Department of Sharjah Government.

4. The Department of Statistics and Community Development.

5. The Department of Public Works.

6. The Department of Planning and Survey.

7. The Economic Development Department.

8. Department of Culture.

9. Social Services Department.

10. Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

11. The Civil Aviation Department.

12. The Government Relations Department.

13. The Central Finance Department.

14. The Human Resources Department.

15. The Department of Municipal Affairs.

16. The Suburbs and Villages Affairs Department.

17. The Sharjah Media Council.

18. The Sharjah Education Council.

19. The Commerce & Tourism Development Authority.

20. The Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

21. The Sharjah Health Authority.

22. The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority.

23. The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

24. The Roads and Transport Authority.

25. The Family Affairs Authority.

26. The Sharjah International Airport Authority.