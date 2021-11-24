UAE: Sheikh Mohammed opens new session of FNC

Omani minister on a visit to the UAE to join his country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government3 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the new session of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.
It marks the start of the third ordinary term of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter, chaired by its speaker, Saqr Ghobash.
The session conducted in the Zayed Hall began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Members of the Federal National Council were meeting after four months of recess.
"In the name of Allah, most gracious most merciful. Today, we open this great session of the Federal National Council and I pray to the almighty Allah that this inauguration be of goodness and blessings for the UAE,” said Sheikh Mohammed as he inaugurated the new FNC session.
Speaker of the FNC said: “We reaffirm to our great leaders and people of the UAE that we shall continue with our commitment of serving them with diligence and utmost faith as we look forward to the greatness of our nation as prosperity and wellbeing of the people of UAE.”
