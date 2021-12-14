Sheikh Mohammed received by Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

The Dubai Ruler is leading the UAE delegation at the GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 8:45 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 8:50 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to attend the 42nd GCC Summit.

The Dubai Ruler was received at the airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohammed is leading the UAE delegation to the summit, which is held annually to discuss progress in achieving coordination, integration, and interdependence among the Gulf states in the economic, commercial, educational, and cultural fields to enhance the development of their countries and people.