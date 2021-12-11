Sheikh Mohammed forms Dubai Council to plot the future of the emirate

Many private sector companies are expected to shift to the new weekend announced by the government.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday issued a law establishing the Dubai Council, which will be tasked with boosting the emirate’s competitiveness and leadership regionally and internationally.
Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the Government of Dubai will continue to constantly evolve to keep pace with global developments and accelerate growth.
“We have diverse approaches to manage our development drive with a view to improving the efficiency and competitiveness of our government operation,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The new council will have a legal profile and the legal capacity required to undertake the acts and dispositions that ensure the achievement of its objectives. It will be chaired by the Dubai Ruler, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, as deputies.
Members of the council will include Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Lt. Gen. Talal Humaid Belhoul, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.
According to the law, a commissioner-general will be entrusted with overseeing the development track, which will include several entities. He will be appointed by a decision by the chairman.
The law stipulates that the Executive Office shall assume the duties of the General Secretariat and provide the necessary support to the Council and assist it in performing its duties, including administrative and technical support, preparing decisions and recommendations, and conducting research.
The Executive Office chairman or whomever he delegates shall assume the duties of the Secretary-General of the Dubai Council, provided that it falls within his powers to oversee the general secretariat’s implementation of its tasks entrusted to support the Council and enable it to achieve its goals.
