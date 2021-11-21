Sheikh Mohamed receives Sultan of Oman's personal representative at Expo 2020 Dubai

Article 27 of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labour relations will set a minimum wage to be determined
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman, who is visiting the country to lead a delegation attending Oman's 51st National Day celebrations at the Oman Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
The meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
The Omani Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations conveyed the greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed, and his wishes for their continued health and wellness, and for the UAE's further progress and prosperity.
For his part, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham, extending his congratulations on the occasion of the 51st National Day of Oman and expressing his wishes for Oman and its brotherly people further progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman commended the strong brotherly relations between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and reviewed ways to further develop them for the betterment of the two countries and peoples.
The meeting touched upon Expo 2020 Dubai, which showcases the cultures, history and civilisations of peoples, as well as shedding light on global projects, development experiences and innovative sustainability solutions to build a better future for all.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, along with other officials.
Law is part of the government's efforts to create a competitive work environment
New amendments, along with visa schemes, will play a role in attracting global talent to private sector and create new opportunities, expert says
The goal is to enable employees to travel to and from the Emirate throughout the year
The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2
'Afghanistan has all the ingredients of an inclusive state including thousands of educated men and women'
'There will be a lot of opportunities going forward under this ‘parallel normalisation’ if we can create and shape a better reality with other Arab countries'
Employers cannot extend the six-month probation period
