National Human Rights Institution is independent: NHRI Chairperson

Institution will oversee government's performance on all matters related to human rights, Maqsoud Kruse says

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 8:23 PM

Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), said that the NHRI is established as an independent entity that has its own legal personality, and enjoys financial and administrative autonomy as enacted in the Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 and within the spirit of the Paris Principles.

In a statement Sunday on the occasion of assuming his duties, Kruse explained that the NHRI will oversee the government's performance on all matters related to human rights, develop proposals, make recommendations, and provide consultation to relevant stakeholders on ways to promote, protect and pursue human rights in government and private sectors.

He added that the NHRI will exercise its functions through close partnerships with governmental entities, civil society, non-governmental organisations, think tanks, research and academic centres, in addition to forming close partnerships and cooperating with different international organisations, in particular the UN, in order to develop good practices and be able to work in accordance with international standards.

"The NHRI will develop programmes and initiatives that will foster the culture and principles of human rights, as represented in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the promotion of the rule of law and equality amongst all members of the community based on the principles of tolerance, diversity and coexistence," he continued.

Kruse pointed out that, at this foundational stage, he will be working closely with the Board of Trustees to develop executive plans, organisational structures and budget, as well as the recruitment of young talents to join the NHRI.

He concluded that the NHRI would also launch the visual identity and its social media accounts to ensure direct and seamless communication with the public, in order to achieve the highest levels of professional efficiency and quality of services.