Dubai: New court launched to settle digital economy disputes

Employees are allowed to combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours
Government1 day ago
The Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on Tuesday announced the launch of a ‘Specialised Court for the Digital Economy’ aimed at simplifying the settlement process of complex civil and commercial disputes related to the digital economy.
The new specialised court will deal with national and international disputes related to current and emerging technologies. It will cover a wide variety of fields including big data, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud services, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing technologies, and robotics.
DIFC Courts is in the process of appointing eminent judicial experts to operate and supervise the digital infrastructure and advanced service capabilities of the Specialised Court. The new court will start providing services in the first quarter of 2022.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, emphasised that the rollout of the new court represents a groundbreaking move to stay abreast of the ever-evolving and thriving global digital economy.
The court will be supported by highly qualified human resources, a solid and highly reliable infrastructure, and research and development in the technology sector. His Highness affirmed, "The infrastructure of our courts in Dubai will keep pace with our future economic aspirations," he said.
Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted that the launch of the new court gives an impetus to efforts to develop a new judicial support system capable of meeting the requirements of the digital transformation process and adoption of up-to-date technologies.
“The goal of the Judicial System and Courts in Dubai is to deliver prompt justice in a country where the law prevails," he said.
In early 2022, the new court will be assigning a group of international lawyers and industry experts to draft and approve new rules for the Digital Economy Court, which will then be issued after a 30-day public consultation campaign.
Judge Omar Al Muhairi, Director of the Courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre said, "The launch of the new specialised Court shows Dubai's determination to play a leading and pioneering role in developing judicial systems that simplify dispute settlement related to the digital economy."
“This court is the first-of-its-kind in the world offering new and exciting innovations that will provide the best avenues to access justice, not only for companies operating in the UAE but for international companies seeking a fair jurisdiction.” he added.
Employees are allowed to combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours
Government1 day ago
10 companies that have announced shift to new workweek
Government1 day ago
Starting February 2, 2022, employees will get the same types of leaves and have the option to opt for flexible work models
Government1 day ago
Naftali Bennett will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Monday
Government1 day ago
President Aliyev expresses his eagerness to develop ties between the two countries
Government1 day ago
Model to ensure providing of healthy lifestyles and prosperity at all ages
Government2 days ago
Government had launched an initiative named Smart Dubai which aimed to digitize all government services
Government2 days ago
The announcement was made by SPEA
Government2 days ago