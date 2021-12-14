Dubai: New court launched to settle digital economy disputes

Top international judicial experts to operate the new DIFC Court, which will start providing services in the first quarter of 2022

Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 6:36 PM

The Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on Tuesday announced the launch of a ‘Specialised Court for the Digital Economy’ aimed at simplifying the settlement process of complex civil and commercial disputes related to the digital economy.

The new specialised court will deal with national and international disputes related to current and emerging technologies. It will cover a wide variety of fields including big data, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud services, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing technologies, and robotics.

DIFC Courts is in the process of appointing eminent judicial experts to operate and supervise the digital infrastructure and advanced service capabilities of the Specialised Court. The new court will start providing services in the first quarter of 2022.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, emphasised that the rollout of the new court represents a groundbreaking move to stay abreast of the ever-evolving and thriving global digital economy.

The court will be supported by highly qualified human resources, a solid and highly reliable infrastructure, and research and development in the technology sector. His Highness affirmed, "The infrastructure of our courts in Dubai will keep pace with our future economic aspirations," he said.

Sheikh Maktoum also highlighted that the launch of the new court gives an impetus to efforts to develop a new judicial support system capable of meeting the requirements of the digital transformation process and adoption of up-to-date technologies.

“The goal of the Judicial System and Courts in Dubai is to deliver prompt justice in a country where the law prevails," he said.

In early 2022, the new court will be assigning a group of international lawyers and industry experts to draft and approve new rules for the Digital Economy Court, which will then be issued after a 30-day public consultation campaign.

Judge Omar Al Muhairi, Director of the Courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre said, "The launch of the new specialised Court shows Dubai's determination to play a leading and pioneering role in developing judicial systems that simplify dispute settlement related to the digital economy."

“This court is the first-of-its-kind in the world offering new and exciting innovations that will provide the best avenues to access justice, not only for companies operating in the UAE but for international companies seeking a fair jurisdiction.” he added.