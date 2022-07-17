Cameron Smith storms past Rory McIlroy to win The Open

The 15-time major champion says he can win the event for sixth time
Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy’s major drought continued.
Smith, winner of golf’s unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.
The 28-year-old Queenslander also became the first Australian man to claim one of golf’s four majors since Jason Day’s victory at the 2015 PGA Championship.
Smith’s winning total of 20-under 268 was one better than playing partner American Cameron Young, who eagled the last to finish alone in second while McIlroy, the betting favourite coming into St Andrews, faltered at the finish to settle for third.
