Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion

The fierce rivalry between Man United and Liverpool was set aside during Tuesday's game as the entire Anfield stadium joined in a minute's applause
Football5 days ago
Ukrainian football clubs decided on Tuesday to put an end to the season that has been suspended since the start of the Russia conflict in February, without awarding the title.
"The standings as of February 24, 2022 will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, with no winners to be awarded," the Ukrainian Premier League said in a statement.
"The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football."
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia. The two clubs will likely be awarded places in next season's Champions League qualifying rounds.
The league never restarted following its winter break and President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly implemented martial law in Ukraine after the start of the conflict with Russia on February 24.
