Study finds 50% of footballers suffer online abuse

David De Gea is the only other Red to have claimed a quartet of Sir Matt Busby statuettes
Football1 week ago
More than half of footballers playing at the European Championship and African Cup of Nations suffered online abuse, a study published by FIFA revealed on Saturday.
Much of abuse came from fans of the players’ home nations.
“Homophobic (40%) and racist (38%) comments provided the majority of the abuse,” said the independent report published to coincide with the United Nations International Day for Countering Hate Speech.
Using artificial intelligence to track over 400,000 posts on social media platforms during the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020 and 2021 African Cup of Nations 2021 “over 50% of players received some form of discriminatory abuse”.
FIFA said with the World Cup just five months away, they will work with players union FIFPRO to implement a plan on how to protect players from abuse on social media.
This will involve scanning recognised hate speech terms published to identified social media accounts, and once detected, prevent that comment from being seen by the recipient and their followers.
“Although the offending message remains visible to the person who originally made the comment, its visibility and reach will be significantly reduced,” said FIFA.
David De Gea is the only other Red to have claimed a quartet of Sir Matt Busby statuettes
Football1 week ago
Real Madrid forward was accused of blackmailing teammate Mathieu Valbuena
Football2 weeks ago
The World Cup-winning France defender is due to go on trial with co-defendant Louis Saha Mattie
Football2 weeks ago
It was Ukraine's first competitive match since the start of the country's conflict with Russia
Football2 weeks ago
Benzema scored 44 goals with 15 assists in all competitions as Real Madrid won a La Liga-Champions League double
Football2 weeks ago
New owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital want to make Chelsea fans proud
Football2 weeks ago
Alhammadi selected as an assistant referee for the tournament
Football2 weeks ago
Police pepper sprayed people trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets
Football2 weeks ago