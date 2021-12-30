Simeone latest to test positive in Covid-stricken La Liga

The win takes Arsenal to 35 points from 19 games following their fourth straight league victory
Football3 days ago
Atletico Madrid have recorded five Covid-19 positives, including manager Diego Simeone, while Barcelona had three more cases among their players on Thursday, the La Liga clubs said.
Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus.
“All of them are asymptomatic and isolating at their respective homes, in strict compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines,” Atletico said in a statement.
Atleti, fifth in La Liga on 29 points after 18 games, host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Barcelona said midfielder Philippe Coutinho, defender Sergino Dest and winger Ez Abde were the latest players to return positive tests.
The Catalans had already been hit by a number of Covid-19 cases in their squad, with Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi set to miss Sunday’s La Liga trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive.
Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde also returned positive tests this week. Barca, who last played in the league in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Dec. 21, are seventh on 28 points from 18 games.
Real Madrid are also dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad with Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Jr returning positive tests on Wednesday. Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Isco and David Alaba also tested positive earlier this month.
Spain’s 14-day infection rate hit a new record of 1,360 cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, rising from 1,206 cases the previous day and marking a five-fold increase since the beginning of December.
The win takes Arsenal to 35 points from 19 games following their fourth straight league victory
Football3 days ago
Man United manager Rangnick and his City counterpart Guardiola have both urged the Premier League to increase the number of substitutions from three to five
Football4 days ago
The football legend underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumour
Football6 days ago
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said it was 'absurd' to play twice in four days while missing a number of key players due to Covid-19
Football1 week ago
The French defender was already facing seven other similar charges
Football1 week ago
Only eight countries have ever won the men's World Cup since it was first held in 1930
Football1 week ago
Klopp was booked after protesting over two key Tierney decisions, insisting Kane should have been sent off and Jota deserved a penalty
Football1 week ago
The dominant performance keeps City top on 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool
Football1 week ago