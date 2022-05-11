Ronaldinho, Kaka to play legends football match in Dubai

The OmegaPro Legends Cup will also feature stalwarts like Iker Casillas, John Terry, Luis Figo and Wesley Sneijder

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho. (AFP file)

By Team KT Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 3:21 PM

Legendary footballers Kaka, Ronaldinho and Iker Casillas will take part in the first edition of the OmegaPro Legends Cup in Dubai on Thursday, a press release said.

The OmegaPro Legends Cup, to be held under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council, will also feature stalwarts like John Terry, Luis Figo and Wesley Sneijder.

The exhibition match will be held in the Armani Hotel on Thursday.

Scheduled to dazzle in the heart of Downtown Dubai, overlooked by one of the world’s most iconic skylines, right under the majestic Burj Khalifa, the match at the Armani Hotel is set to enthral UAE’s football fans.

Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, Emirati Youtuber Khalid Al Ameri, Turkish TikTok artist Ayda, Lebanese celebrity entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian and many other celebrities will attend the match and add more glamour to the occasion.

“We absolutely cannot wait to see what levels of magnificence and excellence OmegaPro Legends Cup has in store for us”, says Andreas Szakacs, OmegaPro CEO.